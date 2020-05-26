Subject Matter Avatars
Turn expert knowledge into precise searchable answers
What is Nesh?
Expert
Knowledge is
Scattered
Finding an answer involves wandering through a maze of platforms and content stores using CTRL+F and keywords.
Experts are
Stretched
Thin
Experts understand industry and company concepts so they are constantly relied upon to answer complex questions.
Experts
Are Not
Available 24x7
Expert availability is limited by meetings, time-zone conflicts, vacations, retirements, and resignations.
An AI Avatar
to answer all
your questions
Nesh turns Subject Matter Expertise into Subject Matter Avatars so that your company never loses knowledge when the experts move, retire, or resign.
An AI that
understands your
Industry and Company
Using artificial intelligence with deep-domain understanding, Nesh reads, learns, and understands all unstructured information wherever it is stored in your organization.
An AI that
gets Smarter with
every Question
The more you interact with Nesh, the smarter she gets. Nesh continually improves her knowledge and understanding to become the ultimate Subject Matter Expert for your organization.
Experiences
These industries are using Nesh to access their technical knowledge
Power and Utilities
This industry is changing at an unprecedented rate. The amount of knowledge and expertise required to stay ahead of the curve as the industry shifts from traditional to renewables is too much for one person or team. Nesh can help to stay ahead of changes in legislation, market trends and consumer outlook.
Chemical
In the Chemical business, the devil is in the details. The end product is only as good as the process used to produce it and affected by the wide variations in how the product is utilized. Nesh can provide support to employees and customers to achieve the highest quality experience in the manufacturing and utilization of the product.
Oil and Gas
Rising global demand, volatile prices, and increasing environmental regulations are forcing the industry to face three challenges: reducing costs, optimizing asset performance, and improving its environmental footprint. Nesh helps with these challenges by providing better operational visibility, market trends, competitive intel, and empowers users to gain efficiency at every step in the E&P process.
Metal and Mining
The Metals and Mining industry is facing its own set of challenges. It has to contend with increasing scarcity of high-quality ores, mounting costs, unstable commodity prices, rising global demand, and smaller profit margins. Nesh helps with these challenges by providing better operational visibility, market trends, competitive intel, and empowers users to gain efficiency at every step in the Mining and Metallurgical process.
Investment Banks
Bankers create a lot of one-and-done documents and often start from scratch due to a lack of insights they can draw from PDFs, Word Docs, Powerpoints, and Webpages. Nesh empowers Analysts, Associates, Executives and takes the tediousness out of data analysis to enable a natural conversation with all existing data.
Consulting Firms
Consulting firms deal with a huge volumes of data - both internal intellectual property and client intellectual property. Nesh is powerful enough to create a center of gravity that allows for the orbiting of various stakeholders attached to projects - associates, team leads, SMEs, and partners; and sophisticated enough to honor privacy and security privileges.
Answers to all your Questions
Nesh is constantly learning, getting smarter, and answering more questions. Here’s the latest count
